Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 105,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.