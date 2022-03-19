Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.