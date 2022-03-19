Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
