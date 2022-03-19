Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MACK opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97.
In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,899 shares of company stock worth $458,604. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
