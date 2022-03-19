Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,899 shares of company stock worth $458,604. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.