Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NATH stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
