Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $32.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

