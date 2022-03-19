Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.93.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $3,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 18,907.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

