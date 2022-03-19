Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Overstock.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after buying an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

