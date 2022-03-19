Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Exelon stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

