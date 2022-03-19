Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 22,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

