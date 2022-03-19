Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.34. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 22,997 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.48 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR)
