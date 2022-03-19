Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.18

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.18 and traded as high as $23.90. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 107,437 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $881.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $94,028 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

