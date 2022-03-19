Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 43,409 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $549.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.