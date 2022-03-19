Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 241,374 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOCW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Elliott Opportunity II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

