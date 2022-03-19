Grid Dynamics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,463 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,378% compared to the average volume of 302 call options.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,170,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

