RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

