Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Shares of DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.68. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

