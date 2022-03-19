Reviewing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crexendo pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Orange and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 22.71% 15.58% 13.09%

Volatility and Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orange and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 2 6 1 0 1.89 Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.14%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Orange.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $50.31 billion 0.62 $275.66 million N/A N/A Crexendo $16.39 million 4.62 $7.94 million $0.27 15.22

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats Orange on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

