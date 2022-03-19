Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,004 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

