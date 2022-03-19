StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a PE ratio of 474.47 and a beta of 0.34.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PCTEL by 1,639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 346,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 35.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

