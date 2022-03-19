Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.18. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

