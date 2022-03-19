Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.18 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

