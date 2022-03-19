AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,251 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

NYSE FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.