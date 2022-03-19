AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,317,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,717,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.22 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

