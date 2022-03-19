Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.13 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

