AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,397 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 816,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,051,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 261,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,366,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $53.89 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

