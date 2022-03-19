Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $12,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,490,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

