Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Acquires $10,254.40 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $10,254.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CIVB stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

