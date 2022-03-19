StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

ULBI stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,665 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

