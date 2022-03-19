Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.