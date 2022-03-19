Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

SAL opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $156.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

