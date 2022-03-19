Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

