Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 4,361 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $2,943,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $685.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $689.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

