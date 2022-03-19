Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 17,441 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $1,590,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $99.38 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.28 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $84,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $55,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

