Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Buys $5,006,160.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $39.63 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Natera by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

