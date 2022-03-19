iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $20,275,835.25 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,666,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.