Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of OLY opened at C$51.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$41.50 and a 12 month high of C$54.75.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

