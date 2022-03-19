Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years. Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.57 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 86,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

