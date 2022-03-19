Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

GASNY opened at $5.40 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.95) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

