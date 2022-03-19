Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEIC stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

