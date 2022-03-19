BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Head to Head Comparison

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -5.40% 6.29% 2.91% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BRP Group and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $567.29 million 5.78 -$30.65 million ($0.59) -48.37 Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 4.68 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Risk & Volatility

BRP Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BRP Group and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.39%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP Group beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Tian Ruixiang (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

