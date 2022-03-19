Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 689 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

BATS IAGG opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

