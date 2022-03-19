Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
Shares of SRE opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $157.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.
In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
