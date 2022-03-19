Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,771 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,258. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

