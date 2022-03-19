StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
SUPV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.89.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
