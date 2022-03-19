StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 56.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.