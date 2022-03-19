Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

