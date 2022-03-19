KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s FY2022 earnings at $20.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.10.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $365.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.19 and a 200-day moving average of $377.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 52-week low of $284.49 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of KLA by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

