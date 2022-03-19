Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.71. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

