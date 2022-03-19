Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,148 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

