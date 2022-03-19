MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $520.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.05. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.73 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

