Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,479.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

